The Point Hotel, Mossel Bay, South Africa

Located in Mossel Bay, a popular stop on the famous Garden Route in Western Cape, South Africa, the Point Hotel is the closest hotel to Antarctica from Continent Africa. It is also the only hotel in Africa that is built on ocean rocks and overlooks the blue expanse of the Indian Ocean. The world’s largest natural tidal pool is located just in front of the hotel and from the hotel’s balconies, guests can view humpback whales and dolphins in June, July, August and September. Another attraction is the lighthouse near the hotel and a walk up to it gives an amazing view of the ocean. The St Blaize Walking Trail starts below the lighthouse.

