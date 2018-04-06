The Park Baga River Goa

The Park Hotels has launched its newest boutique hotel in Baga River and is surrounded by rich greenery and coconut trees. It is just half an hour from the airport and a ten-minute drive from the beach, and boasts scenic views across the lagoon. The property, with 28-bedrooms, will be the first of The Park Hotels to be an adults-only hotel (over 18) and is one of the few boutique adults-only hotels in all of India. The luxurious interiors hint at Portuguese influences with bold accents of yellow, the traditional colour of Goa, and the hotel has a fantastic selection of local art from Goan artists, true to form for this very art and design-centric hotel brand.’Anything But Ordinary’ experiences are available for those wanting to explore the natural surroundings and the concierge can arrange visits to the beach and the nearby flower village as well as organise a range of activities, such as photography and cookery workshops, and art classes with renowned Goan artist, Subodh Kerkar.

