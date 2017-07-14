The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla

Known for its ballroom dances and fashionable clientele during the Bristish era, The Oberoi Cecil is a luxury heritage hotel that retains much of its colonial characteristics. Located at the quieter end of the bustling Mall Road, near the Viceroy Lodge, the hotel is nestled in the mountainside and offers a range of Eastern, Western and signature Oberoi treatments. Decorated in colonial style, the accommodation options at the hotel are spread across various catergories. The hotel’s main restaurant serves a wide range of international, pan-Indian and local Himachali dishes. Opening onto a fire-lit lounge area, the two meeting rooms are named after famous figures in Shimla’s colonial history: the Viceroy, Lord Curzon and author, Rudyard Kipling. Additionally, The Oberoi Cecil also offers a swimming pool and spa.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

