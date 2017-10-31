Member of Leading Hotels of the World, The Lodhi New Delhi is one of the best luxury hotels in New Delhi, offering 40 rooms and suites located in an elegant two-winged structure. Most rooms and suite categories have their own private plunge pool and extensive balconies. F&B experiences at the hotel include its restaurant Elan and a pool cafe. The Lodhi Spa offers a wide range of therapies and rituals ranging from ayurvedic to contemporary international treatments; whereas The Salon, with its 10 private treatment areas, has a range of hair treatments. The hotel also offers a gym, swimming pool and recreation facility. Additionally, The Lodhi New Delhi also features a library, cigar lounge and a boardroom.

