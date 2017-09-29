The LaLiT Temple View Khajuraho is the closest hotel to the western group of temples. The hotel is spread over nine acres, overlooks the western group of temples. The hotel is located just minutes away from the international airport and railway station. The property features 47 rooms and suites, fine dining restaurant and a bar, besides three banquet and conference venues and Rejuve – The Spa. The LaLiT Temple View also organises special evening programmes for guests reflecting the heritage and culture of the city of exotic temples like an in-house light and sound show and the traditional Sandhya Aarti (evening ritual).

