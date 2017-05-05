The Grand New Delhi is a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Delhi NCR. The five-star luxury hotel boasts of a resort like feel with greens and waterscapes. The Grand New Delhi, previously the Grand Hyatt, is in close proximity to luxury shopping malls such as DLF Emporio, DLF Promenade, Ambience mall, Diplomatic enclave, airport, South Delhi neighborhood and the corporate hub of Gurugram. The hotel offers 390 rooms and suites, eight dining and nightlife destinations, Spa Oasis and salon, fitness centre, swimming pool and over 30 thousand square feet of meeting and event spaces.

