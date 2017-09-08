The Corinthians Resort and Club, Pune

The Corinthians Resort and Club is a five-star luxury resort located in the southern part of Pune, set amidst 25 acres of lush green manicured gardens. The Greco-Egyptian styled resort features tropically-inspired designs, grand architecture, a sun-drenched atrium, wide shaded corridors and flower lined patios. The resort offers 116 rooms and suites. The Corinthians Resort and Club also offers diverse F&B offerings with its various dining venues, including the Brewhouse, which serves five styles of freshly brewed beer. Various events can be hosted at the resorts indoor and outdoor venues. Additionally, the resort also features spa and salon, fitness centre, library and indoor and outdoor games.

