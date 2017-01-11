Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Originally built in 1835, Rambagh Palace has witnessed numerous royal transitions – from the home of the queen’s favourite handmaiden, to royal guesthouse and hunting lodge, and later as the residence of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II. Today, the structure is used by Taj Hotels and Resorts as a 78-room palace hotel. The palace retains its hand-carved marble latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and cenotaphs, and Mughal Gardens. Suvarna Mahal, Rajput Room, Verandah Café, Steam, and Polo Bar form the hotel’s F&B diverse offerings. Rambagh Palace also features Jiva Grande Spa and a selection of indoor and outdoor venues such as Chambers of Princes, Jaigarh Hall, Kesar Bagh, Mubarak Mahal, Mughal Garden, Mughal Terrace, along with the Sawai Man Singh Function Centre and eight more.