Raj Palace, Jaipur

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Raj Palace in Jaipur is housed in a palace buit in 1727. Raj Palace is recognised as a unique product. The palace hotel also has one of the biggest chandeliers in India and a crockery museum with a collection of around 200 years old antique crockery used by the royalty. Accomodation options at the hotel are spread across categories including Heritage Room, Historical Room, Prestige Suites, Palace Suites, Maharajah’s Pavillion and Shahi Mahal. Dining venues at Raj Palace include Swapna Mahal, The Royal Lounge, Shikarbadi Bar, The Kebab Shop, along royal private dining option. The hotel also offers unique meetings and events venues such as Manoranjan, Baithak Hall, Mehfil Mahal, Diwan-E-Aam, Diwan-E-Khaas, Charbagh, Maharani Bagh, Moti Chowk, and Fountain Courtyard.

