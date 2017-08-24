Raas Devigarh, Udaipur

Located atop a hill in the Aravali Range, the Devigarh Palace overlooks the village of Delwara, and was completed in the year 1760 AD. Raas Devigarh offers 39 unique suites. The hotel also offers a wide range of recreational activities, both indoors and outdoors and suitable for all ages. There are guided excursions beyond the palace available for those who wish to explore the area. F&B venues at the hotel include Durbar Courtyard, Hawa Gokra, Janana Courtyard, Lounge Balcony, Roof Top, Sheesh Mahal and Silver Lounge. The hotel also offers meeting venues – Pool Deck and Phool Bagh. The palace hotel also features a spa, run by British brand ila.

