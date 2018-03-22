Niraamaya Retreats, a Jupiter Capital Venture has announced its expansion to Nagaland with its management lease of Classic Inn a boutique property at Kohima in Nagaland. The Classic Inn Aradura now rechristened as Niraamaya Retreats Aradura is lapped in the eastern frontiers of the Himalayan mountain range at Kohima. Overlooking the pine forests, Niraamaya Retreats Aradura offers a countryside escape amidst the scenery in the region featuring elegant accommodation and vistas. The property has a total of 12 keys with expansive views and décor. The suites are equipped with modern amenities and are an aesthetic fusion of tribal and contemporary design concepts. Complementing the atmosphere, the Niraamaya Spa offers therapies to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit. Located away from the bustle of the city, the retreat is also a perfect venue to host conferences and off-sites for corporate groups.

