Movenpick Hotel and Spa, Bengaluru

Located within easy access of the airport, city centre and other business districts, MSR Hotel and Spa Bangalore (Movenpick Hotel and Spa) has 182 rooms and suites. Each room offers the luxury of space and chic design elements. The hotel features a full-service spa, a restaurant, and an indoor pool. Additionally, a fitness centre, a bar/lounge, and a coffee shop/café are onsite. The hotel has nine meeting rooms and Gokula, the grand ballroom is spread across 6350 sq ft. The MICE facilities can host events catering from 10 to 1,000 pax. The 7,500-sq-ft outdoor lawn venue can hold up to 800 pax.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

