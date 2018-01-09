Located in the hill station of Mussoorie, at the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa is a 115-room luxury resort. The hotel’s interior and exterior design was inspired by its natural surroundings – the Himalayan Mountains. All guestrooms feature private balconies with views of the surrounding hills and gardens. The hotel boasts five restaurants: JW Cafe; Teppanis; Wisteria Deck; Perch, a tea lounge; and Trout House Grill & Bar. The hotel also has a 3,300-sq-ft meeting space, the Grand Orchard Ballroom. The resort is specially designed for families and features The Den – an entertainment centre and kid’s club that spans over 12,000 square feet and includes a two-lane bowling alley, billiard and pool tables, gaming consoles, library, nap areas and a market with fresh food and beverages.

