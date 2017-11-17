Jaagir Lodge Dudhwa, Uttar Pradesh

The Ultimate Travelling Camp’s (TUTC) Jaagir Lodge Dudhwa is nestled in the rainforests of the Terai, Uttar Pradesh. The luxury property is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and features a colonial structure built in the 1940s, and is a gateway to India’s four distinct forests reserves – Dudhwa, Katarniaghat, Kishanpur and Pilibhit. Within close proximity of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the lodge is a witness to the long-standing Bengal Tiger conservation programme, Project Tiger. TUTC Jaagir Lodge houses seven luxury suites and soon to be opened two luxury villas and four stilted villas.

