ITC Rajputana, Jaipur

The ITC Rajputana is a five-star luxury business hotel located in the heart of Jaipur, around 15 kms away from the airport. The property offers 218 guest rooms and suites which are categorised as Executive Club, Rajputana Chamber, Rajputana Royale, and Thikana Suite. The various culinary venues at the hotel – Jal Mahal, Jaipur Pavilion, Jharokha Poolside Lounge, Sheesh Mahal Bar and Peshawri – offer a range of cuisines such as specialty such as cuisine from the North West frontier, Indian, international, oriental and local Rajasthani cuisine.Suryavanshi Mahal, pillar less hall, can accomodate up to 450 people in theatre style and 550 people for a reception. Amenities at the hotel include 24-hour concierge service, 24-hour currency exchange, spa, salon, health club, swimming pool etc. A variety of recreational and leisure facilities are also available for guests at ITC Rajputana, such as like croquet, water polo, table tennis, and Yoga sessions.