ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram

ITC Grand Bharat is an all-suites luxury retreat located amidst the ancient Aravalis, 37 kms away from New Delhi, in Gurugram. The property is set in a 1.2-sq-km estate and offers four Presidential Villas, 100 suites, a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, elaborate culinary experiences, conferencing facilities and extensive spa, recreation and wellness services. Dining options include Aravali Pavilion a three-meal period restaurant showcasing modern India mosaics; The India Room, which offers creative European classics; the Peacock Bar and Apas Promenade, featuring regional specialties. With golf and spa as its key offerings, the retreat boasts of a one-of-its-kind Golf Academy for budding golfers and ITC’s indigenous spa brand, Kaya Kalp covering 3251 sq m with nine therapy rooms, including a couple suite.