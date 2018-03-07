Overlooking the Ulsoor Lake, Conrad Bengaluru is the recent addition to the Conrad Hotels & Resorts. The luxurious hotel owned by the Prestige group and managed by Hilton soars 24 storeys above Bengaluru’s central business district. The 285-room hotel includes over 21 suites and the three ballrooms with state-of-the-art technology feature a private foyer and breathtaking views over the Ulsoor Lake making it perfect for weddings. The grand ballroom accommodates up to 675 guests, one of the largest reception spaces in Bengaluru. The 17,000 sq ft hotel also has a boardroom and around six meeting rooms for corporates to host international conferences. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms offer panaromic views of the entire city along with the lake. Situated at the edge of MG road, the hotel offers its guests around five dining and bar outlets along with a full-service spa and salon. The five distinctive restaurants include gourmet preparations of Indian, Oriental with heavy influence of Japanese and Mediterranean food.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

