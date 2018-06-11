Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, New Delhi

Andaz Delhi is a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt. Situated in Aerocity next to Indira Gandhi International airport, the hotel is in close proximity to the business hubs of Delhi and Gurgaon as well as some of the iconic tourist destinations and shopping locations in the city. The hotel has 401 guestrooms, including 45 suites and 129 serviced apartments . Each room features one of 401 unique art pieces that celebrate Delhi’s art, aesthetics and history. There are several options for dining like AnnaMaya, a modern European food hall inspired by the vibrancy and flavours of India. Based on the ‘Made in India’ concept, the menu revolves around consciously-sourced ingredients from local artisans who directly or indirectly contribute towards the well-being of society. The Andaz Spa packages combine seasonal fruits, herbs, minerals and essential oils with authentic therapies to balance the body and mind.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

