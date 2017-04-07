Amanbagh, Rajasthan

Amanbagh is a luxury Rajasthani retreat featuring Mughal style. Reflecting he palatial grandeur of the Mughal era, Amanbagh’s suites and pavilions feature lofty ceilings within domed cupolas and regal vaulted entrances. The suites and pavilions are set across categories – Pool Pavilion, Terrace Haveli Suite, Garden Haveli Suite and Courtyard Haveli Suite. The resort’s high-ceilinged restaurant, looking out over the tree-shaded pool, serves seasonal menus that are centred on the harvest from the resort’s 8,000-sq-m organic gardens. Traditional Rajasthani are served with the backdrop of local musicians performing Indian folk and popular songs. Amanbagh’s spa, set amidst the grounds of the resort’s oasis setting, provides a range of therapies and treatments.