Kerala Tourism’s promotional film recognised as ‘Best Ad Film’

The Kerala Tourism advertisement film ‘A Room with a View’ on the cultural diversity of Kerala has been awarded the best film in ‘over 60 second’ category at the Kyoorius Awards. The awards were organised in association with D&AD London. Directed by renowned cinematographer Sameer Thahir, the film was created as a promotional tool for Kochi Muziris Biennale, India’s biggest contemporary art expo. A Room with a View was chosen as one among the seven best featured filmS. It was the only film nominated from South India. The Kyoorius-D&AD jury featured an internationally acclaimed panel including stalwarts like Chris Baylis, Gigi Lee, Josy Paul and Raj Kamble among others.

“The government recognises Kochi Muziris Biennale as Kerala’s biggest crowd puller that lures art and culture enthusiasts across the globe and we are determined to conserve our valuable cultural diversity and communal harmony that makes Kerala, a unique cultural destination for the travellers from inside and outside India. This ad film is the perfect depiction of what Kerala wants to convey to rest of the world regarding its social well being,” commented Kadakampalli Surendran, minister for tourism, Government of Kerala.

The film was a part of the ‘Live Inspired’ campaign which was released nationally and internationally. The film is considered as the beginning of Kerala’s strategic move in positioning the state as an art and cultural hub, hence, linking it with a host of festivals across a spectrum of arts.