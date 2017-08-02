GST is a setback for responsible tourism

Anish Kumar P K, CEO, The Travel Planners and president, ATTOI speaks on the challenges facing tour operators in India

How has the travel industry evolved in Kerala over the years?

Anish Kumar P K

Kerala has got a high position on the tourism map because of its unique products like houseboat and ayurveda. Kerala was one of the first states in India to start a tourism institute to produce tourism professionals – Kerala Institute of Travel and Tourism Studies (KITTS) which has paved the way for bringing professionalism in Kerala tourism. Kerala is taking a lead role in responsible tourism and has become the centre of wellness tourism.

What are pertinent challenges for tour operators in Kerala?

Tour operators around the world are facing challenges from online travel agents. Today, there are plenty of online platforms within the travel industry, but many of these fail to offer specialised and personalised services that can provide unique experiences. As a result, providing an enhanced travel experience has become a niche market for tour operators. The tour operators need to upgrade themselves from offline to online for sustainable business growth. Association of Tour Trade Organisations of India (ATTOI) had conducted an international conference on tourism technology in June 2017 to educate the travel trade on the opportunities available in the digital space for tourism marketing which turned out to be a great event in capacity building for the tour operators and hoteliers in winning new customers.

What are the major areas that need to be worked on to make India a preferred travel destination?

Look at the longer stay destinations like America, China, Russia and India. Apart from India, all other countries speak one language and the culture is more or less similar. But in India 29 states speak more than 50 languages with diverse culture and this is very unique in the world. India is emerging as a destination for mental peace seekers as world travellers have identified the magical curing power of yoga, meditation, ayurveda and Indian spirituality. 30 days of Indian travel means 30 different experiences – India will emerge as “destination of experiences”. The market size will expand as there are many travellers from new source markets who want to travel to our country for unique experiences.

India lacks more than 1,00,000 hotel rooms. What do you have to say about the potential of hospitality sector in India?

Demand and supply of rooms vary across India. In Kerala many destinations have oversupply of rooms but many new and emerging destinations have shortage of rooms. If the MICE segment will get a push, the need for rooms will rise and there will be greater interest for local and boutique accommodations.

How has GST impacted the travel and hospitality industry? Do you think it will be beneficial in the long run?

GST needs corrections on the following aspects:

1) Multiple tax: We have many tour operators who book hotels only for their clients. A tourist wants to book a five- star hotel in Delhi with a price of Rs 9000 +28 per cent GST through a tour operator. This tour operator has to collect five per cent GST in addition to the 28 per cent GST already collected by the hotel. The tour operator bills the client as Rs 9000 + 28 per cent + five per cent = Rs 12096 (This is double taxation). This will encourage tourists to book the hotel directly and he needs to pay Rs 9000+ 28 per cent = Rs 11520.

2) Reverse tax: GST rules say that every business has to ensure that its suppliers are paying GST. If not it is the responsibility of the tour operator to pay the GST on their behalf. This way any tour operator can’t support individual and self owned taxi drivers who heavily depend on tourism for their livelihood. We can’t sell a homestay which has no GST, or a village life experience package. This would be a setback for the responsible tourism initiatives which support the local communities by including them in the itineraries.

GST will eliminate all the tour operators from India. India is a long haul destination which needs 30 days to see the main tourist destinations and without tour operators, tourists can’t find the right hotel, good English speaking cab drivers, activities like boating, trekking, nature walks, staying with local family, experiencing local food, local festival etc. This way the multiplier effect of tourist spending won’t reach to the local community and tourists will miss the diversity India has to offer. In the long run the tourists will not see any uniqueness in India and inbound tourism will see a dip in tourist arrivals.

3) 28 per cent tax on rooms above Rs 7500: This would make India a very expensive destination. We lost our competitive advantages as destinations like Hong Kong have no tax for hotel rooms. Our houseboats can’t afford to pay 28 per cent tax.