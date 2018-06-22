Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala introduces yoga to neighbouring schools

Sudeep Basu, yoga master at Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala introduces Yoga to the children of Greenwood Public School Bekal Sudeep Basu, yoga master at Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala introduces Yoga to the children of Greenwood Public School Bekal

On International Yoga Day, in line with Taj’s ethos of community building and development, Taj Bekal Resort & Spa in Kerala conducted special yoga sessions for the children of its neighboring community schools.

Sudeep Basu, yoga master at Taj Bekal’s Jiva Spa addressed the children to create awareness about yoga and its benefits and taught beginner level asanas. The resort also offers a holistic four day programme on the subtle science of yoga with its origins in the Yoga Sūtras of Patañjali; known to be the foundational text of classical yoga philosophy. Basu, disciple of the Bihar School of Yoga conducts yoga sessions twice daily, Shatkarma (purification), wellness talks on relevance of yoga asanas and Yog Nidra (psychic sleep).

Situated on the Kerala backwaters and Kappil River, the resort has an award-winning Jiva Grande Spa, spread over 165,000 sq. feet which is the highlight of this wellness retreat. Guests can benefit by booking the special Yoga offer; all-inclusive of Yoga sessions, meditation, chanting and a Yogic diet.