Spa on wheels

Want a spa therapy while on a train? Belmond has announced its first spa carriage aboard the luxury train, Belmond Royal Scotsman

Highend luxury hotel chain Belmond has announced the launch of a new spa carriage aboard its train the Belmond Royal Scotsman, joining the rake on April 17, the start of the 2017 season. The Bamford Haybarn Spa is the first spa carriage to feature aboard Belmond’s portfolio of luxury trains and features bespoke Bamford treatments for passengers travelling on overnight rail journeys throughout Scotland and Great Britain.

British wellness brand Bamford was established in 2006 and is inspired by nature, with botanical skincare collections and holistic treatments that are made using organic ingredients certified by the Soil Association. Its Geranium, Lavender and Peppermint Botanical collection has also been selected by Belmond as the amenity range for each cabin.

Individually crafted wellbeing treatments are devoted to connecting the mind, body and soul with the natural world. The Bamford Bespoke Facial is a 55-minute ritual that aims to restore, rejuvenate and repair the skin. The treatment features facial reflexology, lymphatic drainage, stimulating lifting and ancient yogic breathing. The treatment is finished with a deep tissue back massage focusing on Shiatsu pressure points with hot stones to release tension and promote deep relaxation. Other treatments on offer include the Bamford De-Stress Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, as well as manicures and pedicures using eco-natural Kure Bazaar nail polishes. The Haybarn Spa has been designed using sustainable wood from Scotland and the Cotswolds, and features two relaxing single treatment rooms with picture windows looking out onto the beautiful Scottish countryside.

“We are excited to launch our first spa carriage – we are now able to offer our guests a new way to relax, to de-stress and slow down and to reflect on their journey with us. “Train journeys are incredibly relaxing and the new Haybarn Spa offers another way to take time and reconnect with the things that are important while travelling through stunning Scottish scenery,” comments Gary Franklin, managing director, Belmond Trains & Cruises.

Belmond Royal Scotsman offers two – seven night long itineraries departing from Edinburgh and travelling past sweeping glens, towering peaks and black-mirrored lochs across the Scottish Highlands. The ‘country house on wheels’ features exquisitely appointed en-suite cabins with personal steward service. Authentic Scottish dishes complement the highland experience and the observation car, with its open veranda and comfortable interior seating, provides the ideal spot to take in the passing landmarks such as the Kyle of Lochalsh and Cairngorms National Park, whilst sampling a wide choice of Scottish whiskies from the bar.