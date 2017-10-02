Completing a wellness journey

The Tamara Coorg recently started the Ayurveda indulgence programme combining some new treatments with a fitness regime. Specially designed with the traditional ayurvedic concepts to meet today’s lifestyles, the programmes offer a complete wellness journey to the guests

The Tamara Coorg property is known for its picturesque and tranquil surroundings. The property launched the Ayurveda indulgence programme at “The Elevation Spa” in conjunction with the monsoon season when Ayurvedic treatments are the most effective in strengthening the body and mind while curing illnesses and fatigue. This programme is a combination of treatments and fitness sessions, including yoga and meditation that retain traditional Ayurveda regimens while adopting a contemporary balance to ensure its relevance to modern day lifestyle. Each package is tailored to suit the guest’s requirement based on a consultation with a team of well trained and experienced doctors and therapists. The programme will be running till March of 2018.

Dr Abhilash Haridas

Dr Abhilash Haridas, corporate spa manager of The Tamara, says “Many guests visit The Tamara Coorg to get away from the fast paced and taxing daily life in order to relax. Our offerings and programmes are designed keeping in mind the overall well being of our guests and to provide them a complete sense of relaxation. Monsoon is considered a favourable season to indulge in Ayurvedic therapies as the atmosphere is dust-free, humid and cool. Moreover the body is also receptive to herbal oils and therapies as the pores are open to its maximum extent. These factors accelerate the healing powers and restore the body’s vitality, health and balance. We want our guests to unwind and absorb the goodness of these regimens and rejuvenate themselves to the fullest.”

Speaking further about the uniqueness of the Spa, he says, “A 100-year-old plantation bungalow now restored into a spa – The Elevation is a space where the ancient science of Ayurveda meets the holistic and sublime world of modern day wellness. Keeping to the theme of the property, The Elevation has been designed to ensure that guests truly enjoy the serenity of its peaceful surroundings while relaxing and rejuvenating in a truly luxurious and indulgent ambience, making it a perfect getaway to unwind from the daily grind.”

These packages have been specially designed to address today’s lifestyle changes and lack of attention to health. By combining yoga, meditation and wellness it completes a journey of transformation. Haridas informs, “It is very important to combine the three to witness the best results out of such programmes. Yoga and meditation are the active ingredients of our wellness journeys. Yoga is a science that has been practiced for thousands of years and aims to master the body, mind, and soul to live a harmonious and peaceful life. We have added another exceptional feature to The Elevation spa, Yoga Temple. As the name suggests, the ‘Yoga Temple’ is a place of divine worship where one can connect with one’s inner self. It is the spiritual soul of The Tamara Coorg. Inspired by the ‘garbha griha’ or a sanctum sanctorum, it is the first of its kind in India and was conceptualized to be a secular meditative space which unites the mind, body and spirit amidst an exuberant interplay of light, colour and texture. At The Yoga Temple, guests will experience for themselves a sense of complete relaxation which enables one to attain spiritual happiness and inner strength. While Yoga and meditation relax the mind and the spirit, pampering spa therapies and treatments enhance the physical well-being of the individual. These collectively help the individual unwind and harmoniously restore balance.”

In Coorg, the vivacious energy of nature can be felt at every step of the way. Experiencing it along with the exhilaratingly fresh air is the ideal place for wellness retreats. The perceived natural beauty of Coorg is another positive factor, he mentions.

Elaborating on the products that are used at the spa, Haridas, informs, “We use a combination of locally grown products and source some from the organic farms of Uttarakhand. In my point of view, there are two categories, one is certified organic products grown by the farmers on large scale and the second is natural products collected from the forest like wild pomegranates, berries, wild rice etc. In Coorg, we are lucky to get fresh, organic ingredients from mother nature.”

He adds, “Going 100 per cent organic is not an inexpensive affair for spa product manufactures. Our primary aim is to deliver the right quality of organic products to our guests and deliver an enlivening experience.”

Latest trends confirm people’s shifting focus to wellness destinations. “Yes indeed people’s attitudes towards spa and wellness has changed significantly. Earlier guests chose to go on holidays, but now they choose wellness vacations over regular holidays. There has been a rise in the preference of serene locations that are away from the city’s hustle and bustle. They help unwind and relax. These days, wellness services are considered as necessary need for discreet customers. With the rising awareness of wellness tourism, guests have become more aware and seek meaningful holiday experiences. I am happy to see that 30 to 40 per cent of guests are opting for wellness packages along with the stay. Outdoor wellness activities and innovative ways to practice it is one major trend contributing to it. Wellness is a constantly evolving industry and healthy holidays are here to stay,” he says.

The Elevation also introduced a new concept of wellness – Antar Mauna which translates to ‘Inner Silence’. With signature therapies influenced by local culture and products, we now feature unique experiences ie ‘Anubhavas’ such as the Signature Coffee Therapy, Kalpa Anubhava and Aranyashalee Anubhava.