Celebrate Global Wellness Day at the Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali presents an uplifting program of healthy lifestyle activities throughout the month of June to coincide with Global Wellness Day and International Yoga Day. Both celebrations are major events on the world calendar that emphasise the importance of living well and with greater awareness.

Heavenly Spa by Westin will complement its menu of body and beauty rituals with a series of daily lifestyle sessions. Resident wellness specialist, Jitendra Pokhriyal, will conduct these meaningful talks and impart wisdom in relation to the pursuit of physical and spiritual wellbeing. Each session will follow a dedicated weekly theme pertaining to harmonisation, relaxation, purification and balance. The price to participate is just IDR 80,000 for resident guests and IDR 200,000 for non-resident guests.

Trained in several holistic disciplines Jitendra hails from the birthplace of yoga in India. He is well-versed in meditation as well as a highly evolved form of touch-less pranic healing. Prior to relocating to Bali, Jitendra taught yoga in Northern India and the Himalayas. Instrumental in the resort’s wellness movement, he has been sharing his wealth of expertise with guests and associates since 2014.

The resort will honour International Yoga Day to be held on June 24, 2018 with Sunrise Vinyasa Flow yoga on the beach in front of the Temple Garden from six a.m. onwards. Jitendra will lead a guided session of performing body movements in coordination with flowing breath work from one pose to the next which elevates heart rate and triggers light sweating to release toxins and assist weight loss. Priced at IDR 100,000 per person, this activity includes mineral water, oshibori, lucky draw and Westin Yoga Mat for the first 30 confirmed guests.