Guests can look forward to health and lifestyle overhaul at the exclusive Jameson Retreat in the beautiful island resort of One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives

One&Only, the collection of ultra-luxury resorts, has partnered with elite personal trainer and health and fitness expert Harry Jameson, to create three exclusive retreats at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives. The first retreat is taking place in January 2017. The Jameson Retreat combines science, fitness and diet to deliver a personalised programme with long lasting effects. A far cry from quick fix retreats, guests will embark on a comprehensive journey, expertly curated from significant pre-departure data analysis that sees them re-evaluate their lifestyles and maximise their health and fitness for the long term.

“We are delighted to be working with Harry Jameson to offer exclusive health and fitness retreats for our guests. This partnership allows us to take wellness, which is part of our DNA, to the next level, ensuring our guests leave with both everlasting memories and an improved sense of wellbeing,” comments Jean-Luc Naret, general manager, One&Only Reethi Rah. “One&Only Reethi Rah is the perfect location for this experience – with our private villas located over-water or along pristine beaches, an award-winning spa and incredible cuisine, all surrounded by the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean – it truly is the pinnacle of tropical luxury. Nowhere else in the Maldives is there a resort with this much space and exclusivity, ” he says.

Jameson, an award-winning personal trainer, health and fitness expert, and his team, provide the very best in personal training, strength and conditioning, and health and lifestyle management services for his clients based in London, as well as all around the world. A firm believer in training the mind as well as the body to drive maximum results, Jameson’s meticulous approach to training clients is based on psychological scientific foundations obtained through a degree in sports science and psychology alongside his own personal research and development. Furthermore, the Jameson concept is enhanced by Jameson’s selection of handpicked health partners who join together to assess, create and facilitate life-changing results.

The first Jameson Retreat will take place in January and guests who book will undergo a full body biometric and physiological pre-departure assessment, including 72 hour sleep monitoring, body composition and anthropometric measurements, nutritional and intolerance testing and an oxidative stress biomarker with breath analysis. Based on this data, a bespoke lifestyle programme will be created for the upcoming retreat, and guests will embark on a personalised journey of fitness, nutrition and relaxation whilst at One&Only Reethi Rah.

The retreat itself will include daily one-to-one personal training with Harry and his team, yoga, stretching and therapeutic meditation, perfectly balanced with specially tailored cuisine and freshly prepared antioxidant shakes designed to cleanse and de-stress the mind. Guests will also benefit from plenty of free time to enjoy the beautiful resort. Once guests return home, they will remain in close contact with their assigned trainer as they are guided through the five week aftercare training package. Repeat testing and a 60 minute training session is available for those living in London, and Skype sessions are offered for those living outside of the UK.

“I have always wanted to expand what we do and work with a hospitality partner. I am so excited to be working with the One&Only brand and to start this partnership with retreats to the beautiful island of One&Only Reethi Rah,” states Jameson. “I am so passionate about the health and wellbeing of my clients and am delighted to be able to offer these retreats to truly make an impact on their lives. I pride myself in improving both mental and physical strength, looking at everything from sleep quality and concentration levels to digestive health and hydration, to ultimately make my clients lead a happier life,” he mentions.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Malé Atoll in The Maldives, the all-villa One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday. From extensive outdoor adventure options including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the One&Only Spa which features the Barber&Blade grooming and shaving studio, guests are spoilt for choice. The resort has also recently introduced private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, ‘foot rehab’ – a new concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez podiatrist, which combines yoga and foot massage, and Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room. These additions and the Jameson Retreat further highlight the resort’s constant drive to innovate and ensure their guests’ health and wellbeing is always kept top of mind. The resort has recently launched #MyOOsuperfoods which is available daily at Reethi restaurant during breakfast hours and is perfect for those guests wanting to continue a healthy eating regime, whilst being on holiday.

The Fitness Centre offers both indoor and outdoor areas equipped with the Technogym ARTIS range and QUEENAX – both a first in the Maldives when they were introduced in 2014. Guests have complimentary use of a variety of facilities such as canoes, kayaks, pedaloes and windsurfing. Other water-based sports available for a fee include banana and tube rides, water-skiing, paragliding and deep-sea fishing. Back on dry land, guests can play beach volleyball, football, and tennis, and bicycles are given to each guest to explore the island’s 44 hectares.