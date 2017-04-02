A bespoke ‘iridium’ experience

The Wellness Floor at The St Regis Mumbai is a perfect location for rejuvenating the mind, body and spirit in the bustling heart of the city. It also houses the well known international spa brand, Iridium Spa, the very first in South East Asia

The St Regis Mumbai offers a new level of luxury to its guests at its Wellness Floor which is located on the 10th floor of the property. Covering an expansive area of more than 22,000 square feet, the Wellness Floor is a haven for those who want to cut off from the hustle and bustle and spend a few rejuvenating hours in quite serenity in the heart of Mumbai. While the Wellness Floor includes The St Regis Athletic Club, the swimming pool, Iridium Spa and Jean-Claude Biguine Salon, the Iridium Spa is undoubtedly the highlight of the floor.

Husnavaz Dastur

Iridium Spa, the very first in India, has carved a niche for itself among the cognoscenti for its bespoke services and unique spa experience. Born from the DNA of the St Regis brand, the word “Iridium” literally means of rainbows. “The word Iridium comes from the Greek mythological goddess Iris. Iridium is also one of the most precious and rarest metals on earth, a transition metal of the platinum family and second densest element in the world,” explains Husnavaz Dastur, spa director, Iridium Spa, The St Regis Mumbai.

Dastur takes great pride in the range of rare and refined services that they provide to the guests. “We offer bespoke and sophisticated treatments by award winning therapists setting the brand apart internationally,” states Dastur. The spa has nine treatment rooms of which six are fully equipped with a luxurious steam and bathtub facility. “To provide a popular experience, the spa houses a Thai treatment room as well as a Couple’s Therapy Suite for a more intimate setting,” mentions Dastur. The facilities also include a wet area for relaxation with Jaccuzi, steam and sauna for both men and women. The spa suites have in built bath tub, locker, changing and shower facilities.

Highlighting how Iridium Spa is uniquely positioned in this part of Mumbai, she remarks, “We have many celebrities and elite clientele from South Mumbai who visit us for skin care and relaxing tailor made spa treatments. The spa signature treatments like our famous Iridium Signature Massage is a unique combination of dry pressure points, stretches and aroma oil massage which is tailor made for the guests – we believe in tailor made treatments.” As a spa director who has launched and created the Iridium Spa Menu, Dastur vouches for the signature spa body treatments like The St Regis Divine Journey for couples. “This luxurious 180 minutes spa journey is a combination of Gold facial, gold body therapy and our renowned signature Iridium Massage. Couples can also enjoy a rose royal bath ritual to end the journey with our signature marigold tea ritual,” adds Dastur.

Iridium houses two world famous lines of spa treatments – Omorovicza Budapast from Hungary and Biologic Recherge from France. “We have advanced anti- aging skin care lines for both men and women. The spa menu also has a dedicated men’s skin care page which has a Platinum facial and a P50 visage advance anti-aging skin care for men,” informs Dastur. Iridium Signature Massage is the most popular spa treatment along with Blue Diamond facials, and Gold Body Therapy.

The special services include Angel Card reading and healing service along with crystal therapy by Dastur, who says, “This is for guests who show keen interest in alternate healing practices for a complete mind, body and soul experience.”

The spa attracts a mix of in-house guests and local elite. Guests frequenting the spa facilities comprise an equal number of men and women. Dastur points out that women mostly enjoy taking facials and beauty body treatments. “We specialise in advance skin care like the Blue Diamond facial, Gold and Biologue Recherge anti- aging sculpt facials,” she remarks, adding that men travelling for work and international guests go in for relaxation spa massages and also for Platinum skin care facials.

An interesting new trend is gifting spa vouchers to family, spouses and friends, and the spa has seen a rise in guests interested in buying gift vouchers and giving a memorable spa experience to their loved ones.

There are spa membership packages, along with St Regis Athletic Club memberships for annual, quarterly and monthly periods. There is special engagement with corporates who like to use the spa and Athletic Club facilities.