Videsi Desi Bistro, by VH Hospitality, is a new venture in Kalyan near Mumbai. The restaurant offers dedicated exclusively for group functions, seated-fine dine and casual meet-ups. The emphasis is drawn to the ambiance which lends a laid-back vibe. The bistro features unique fusion food and mocktails, alongside a spread of salads, soups and starters, wraps or mains, an assortment of desserts and fresh bakery products. It has an appeal of a Parisian bistro wrapped up the Indian way.

