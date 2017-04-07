The Spare Kitchen, Mumbai

The Spare Kitchen, at Atria Mall in Mumbai’s Worli area, is a fine dine restaurant which offers a mix of Indian with a bit of Western and the Far East cuisines. The restaurant features a global menu packed with a range of flavours from all over the world. In the global menu, diners can find a variety of dishes that have taken inspiration from across several countries and continents, while keeping true to their flavours and origins. The global menu also plays host to all time favourites like pizza and pasta, etc.