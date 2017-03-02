The Silk Route, Delhi

The Silk Route is a recently opened authentic Chinese restaurant in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The restaurant draws inspiration from the ancient network of the Sino-India trade route, The Silk Route. Inspired by the Chinese gastronome, the restaurant has an a-la-carte menu featuring a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian classics. The food menu is complimented by a bar-menu that offers a selection of cocktails and beverages along with regular alcohol offerings. Spread across 2,500 sq ft, the 90-seating restaurant depicts contemporary take on perceived oriental design. The interiors resonate authentic products from Chinese décor. Elements like organic bamboo ceiling, and hand woven cane furniture has been custom designed for the place, the suave splash of the colours beige and red in the ambience reflect the tranquility of Chinese tradition in the restaurant. The restaurant also offers two private dining areas.