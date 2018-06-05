The Irish House, BKC

After its branches in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Belagavi, the Irish House is back in Mumbai with their newest outpost in BKC. From international favourites like Erdinger, Hoegaarden and Edelweiss to local crafts such as Gateway, Independence and Brewbot among others, the BKC outpost has them all. Another unique feature of this outpost is the open kitchen where one can expect wood fired pizzas, fresh burgers off the grill and bbq. The BKC outpost boasts of a huge space with 200 covers. The high ceilings, the massive well-stocked bar with a line of 24 beer taps and the open kitchen area with the massive brick pizza oven make for a grand welcome for the guests. While the outlet maintains the unique Irish House look with exposed brick walls and a touch of Irish green, high bar stools, a well-stocked and well-displayed bar, community tables, a large projector screen for match screenings, cool quotes on the wall; it takes on a bit of a revamp with a contemporary twist added to the classic pub vibe. Lots of natural lighting, tinted windows, the use of green planters (both from the ceiling as well as ‘floating’ ones), a glass greenhouse-inspired smoking zone, interesting forms of bulbs & lights, among other elements add freshness and depth to the entire space giving an alfresco feel indoors. Long community style work tables with sufficient charging points, natural lighting and the garden outdoor setting makes it a great co-working space in the day time. The beautiful green landscaping with hints of blue and exposed brick are a breath of fresh air in the concrete landscapes of BKC.

