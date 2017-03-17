The House of Medici, Pune

The recently opened culinary venue at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, The House of Medici, reflects the core concept of the popular House of Medici – an Italian banking family, political dynasty and later a Royal house. The restaurant amalgamates the an ambiance resonating the aura of renaissance architectural design with a contemporary flare. The House of Medici also features the longest bar in the country with a 10- feet-long horse shoe shaped bar. Whereas, the food menu features a blend of modern day international cuisine along with the signature dishes. It also features live performances by various artists, varying percussionists, jazz artists, stand up comedians and more. The restaurant is available to the guests for pre-dinner and post-dinner drinks from Tuesday till Saturday from 7.30 pm and on Sundays from 5.00 pm.