The Courtyard Grill, Gurugram

Located in Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown, the newly opened The Courtyard Grill features flavours of the grill with the menu varying from chef’s crafted house salad with mesclun greens, balsamic dressing with your choice of charred vegetables to white wine marinated octopus with fresh garden greens. The market styled restaurant gives its guests an option to choose from hand-picked meats, fresh seafood, to an assortment of vegetables and have the chefs prepare it with their selection of rubs, sauces and sides. The al fresco area is surrounded by greenery, with the gushing sound of the waterbody. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, The Courtyard Grill can accommodate approximately 44 guests.