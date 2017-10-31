Sriracha, Bengaluru

Sriracha is a new Pan Asian restaurant in UB City, Bengaluru, offering a selection of Asian cuisine. Previously Singkong, the restaurant rebranded itself to ‘Sriracha’ and this change is a part of the restaurant offering customers an enhanced dining experience. Curated by Chef Vikas Seth, Sriracha offers culinary offerings range from from Thailand to Hong Kong, Indonesia to Singapore. Inspired by contemporary Asian design, the interiors of the restaurant showcase the eight countries that Sriracha represents in its branding. A mural commissioned to Krack’n Studio illustrates iconic pan Asian imagery with a contemporary twist.

