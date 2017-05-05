SamBar, Mumbai

SamBar at Khar in Mumbai, said to be the city’s first South India based bar and kitchen, has been recently introduced. Owned by restauranteur Pragnesh Rai, Sambar’s menu features dishes such as Andhra Fish Fingers, Chicken Vepuddu, Goji Bajje among other native dishes. SamBar’s signatures such as Anna Colada also feature South Indian twistm among other beverages such as Chill Madi, Cappi Madras, Rumbha and Spice-a-talam. SamBar will also introduce Rajnikanth Happy Hours, South Indian movie nights and other ideas.

