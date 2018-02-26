Pa Pa Ya, BKC, Mumbai

The pan-Asian dining concept by Zorawar Kalra, Pa Pa Ya BKC is the new addition to the Pa Pa Ya’s outlets. One of the standout features of this restaurant is its kinetic ceiling that hangs right above the bar area which is a marvel of engineering and technology. The beige furnishing on circular booth seats and the wooden flooring adds to the beauty of this place. They also offer a specially curated Jain menu which includes Chinese Mustard Mayo, Kidney Bean Salsa, Roasted Sesame Sauce, Horenso Gomae, etc. It also has signature beverages that are crafted using elements of molecular mixology.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

