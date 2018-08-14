Nazaara, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal announced the launch of its rooftop restaurant Nazaara. Promoting North West cuisine and innovative cocktails, this outdoor venue offers a stunning view of the Bengaluru skyline and the Nagavara Lake. Salient features of Nazaara include; an exclusive private dining area and a beer tasting room. A unique micro-brewery will soon be launched as well. The lounge also offers an extensive selection of international wine-by-glass menu, unique cocktails and an array of delectable North-West Indian cuisine catering to the eclectic tastes of guests.

