Nazaara, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

August 14, 2018
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal announced the launch of its rooftop restaurant Nazaara. Promoting North West cuisine and innovative cocktails, this outdoor venue offers a stunning view of the Bengaluru skyline and the Nagavara Lake. Salient features of Nazaara include; an exclusive private dining area and a beer tasting room. A unique micro-brewery will soon be launched as well. The lounge also offers an extensive selection of international wine-by-glass menu, unique cocktails and an array of delectable North-West Indian cuisine catering to the eclectic tastes of guests.

 