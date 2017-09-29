Nando’s Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Nando’s Punjabi Bagh is a Afro-Portuguese restaurant, featuring contemporary African inspired geometric patterns in bright yellow and bold turquoise stained onto the light oak wall cladding. The restaurant also features Afro-Luso music directly streamed from South Africa and curated local art pieces from Southern Africa installed. The restaurant allows guests to place orders at the counter, to mixing your own bottomless soft drinks and picking handful of your favorite sauces from the condiment station.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

