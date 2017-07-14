Mostly Grills, Mumbai

Mostly Grills is the open aired rooftop restaurant at The Orchid Mumbai, which has be recently re-launched with new menu. The 86-seat restaurants offers special cut meats, international choice of grills and exotic vegetables. The ambiance features Mexican setting with the pool on one side and a bird eye view of the airport runway on the other. Guests can select from an a la carte menu with choices of Indian dishes, imported meats, fresh seafood, kebabs and sizzlers – all prepared and grilled to their preference. The restaurant’s signature Indian dishes include Murgh Dungar Jaipur, Joo-Je-Limu and Sikandari Raan, etc. Mostly Grills menu showcases choices of sausages namely Bearnaise, Paloise/ Foyot, pepper, mushroom, apple, hand pounded tomato, cheese sauce and lemon butter sauce. Mostly Grills also serves a spectrum of Indian and imported wines, cognac, beers, vodka and scotch. The restaurant features live-music in different themes throughout the week.

