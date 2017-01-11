Khaleesi, Andheri

Khaleesi is a 120-seater restobar at Veera Desai Road, Andheri, Mumbai, offering cuisine inspired by the Middle East. Khaleesi also features an alfresco terrace on the second level and intricate woodwork and motifs on the walls. Home fermented breads give Khaleesi its individuality. The favourites include Zaatar, Pita, Kuboos and Baladi. The breads form a universal staple of this menu as was for the people of the Middle East. Some recommendations from the chef include Chicken Gyros, Mezze Platter, Kaffir lime risotto and Falafel.