Hitchki, BKC is a new addition to the Hitchki’s outlets, featuring quirky ceiling fans that have lights attached and wood paneled walls. The outlet vibe is classic yet contemporary with vintage upholstered chairs and diner style seating, a mirrored wall and retro printed tables for a chic diner ambiance during the day that transforms into a party spot at night. Replicating its flagship outlet in Powai, Hitchki BKC offers quirky cocktails and regional cuisine.

