Gymkhana 91, Mumbai

The newly opened Gymkhana 91 is an all day restaurant in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Gymkhana 91 has a contemporary take on colonial gymkhanas along with a mix of gymkhana favourites and global cuisines including chopstick favourites from Japan and China as well as American and European classics, and Indian specials. Gymkhana 91 also offers cocktails such as the Tsar of Rus, East Indian Gimlet, Admirals Move, Be The Monroe, and Rustom Nu Soda, along with the regular classics. The 130-seat restaurant is spread across 3,000-square-feet and features neo-gothic architectural styled walls and windows, colonial designed furniture and lights, and green terracotta tiled roof. Gymkhana 91 also has an inbuilt stage for live music performances.