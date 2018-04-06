At ‘FLEA Bazaar Café’ in Lower Parel, Mumbai, 14 handpicked food brands rub shoulders in a 7000 sq. ft. space. While bazaar-style natural stone walls comprise the shell of the space, with each brand showcasing unique installations to add to their culinary offerings; the interiors are reflective of the dynamic spirit of the city, with old static tables and seats for comfortable dining, right next to moveable pods and elevated tables, to cue the mood for live gigs or dance nights. The food at FLEA Bazaar Café has been chosen to satiate all kinds of palates, pockets and preferences – The Bohri Kitchen, which focuses on deliveries, catering and the famous ‘travelling thaal’ which will have their first experiential center at FLEA Bazaar Café with their signature mutton samosas, food platters and dreamy dum biryanis.

