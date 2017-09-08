Finch Rhythm and Brews, Mumbai

Finch Rhythm and Brews is a newly opened restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai. The Finch aims to preserve a classical, jazz, retro pop, R&B, soul, folk and world music with headliner acts every month from around India and overseas. Set in a defunct factory, the restaurant offers a rustic feel combined with plush interiors. The Finch’s culinary offerings cover Italian, oriental and modern Indian cuisines, featuring healthy soups and salads, bar bites, dishes from Europe and the Middle East, Tandoori kebabs and Biryanis from regions of India, organic Italian pizzas from the wood fired oven, sweet sour salty textured Asian dim sums as well as specialty items from the orient and desserts.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

