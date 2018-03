Cocooned in a charming, old-worldly Bandra lane, the Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House is an oasis of calm. A quaint bungalow that retains its vintage look, the Taj Mahal Tea House has a meandering feel and is essentially a wind-me-down place. The language of tea is intrinsically woven into the various rooms, allowing one to browse through interesting constituents and while taking a step back in time. Every room has a different expression and the arrangements are like those in a home.

