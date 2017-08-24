Bogeto Cafe, Mumbai

The newly-opened Bogeto Cafe in Central Mumbai, offers comfort food as well as lighter and healthier options. The menu has three themes – decadent comfort food, healthy vegetarian selections, and desserts. A light selection salads includes Hearty Asian Slaw, Watermelon Feta with Rocket Leaves salad, corn and Alorr Chaat and classic Greek salad. The cafe features appetisers such as jalapeno and three cheese poppers, falafel platter, mini Batata Vadas and more. Offering a quirky flavour are Thepla Toquitos, Bissi Belle Arranccini, Soya Kheema Patti Samosa. Diners can also choose from a selection of sandwiches, burgers and stir fries. Pizzas are pastas are accompanied by meals-in-a-bowl selection such as Rajma Chawal, Kheema Pao and more. Whereas, some of the desserts include waffles, banoffee, cookie sundae among other things.

