Banjara, Mumbai

One can now enjoy the delicacies of Karnataka in Mumbai as the 25-year-old restaurant of Bangalore, ‘Banjara’, opens its door in Andheri East in Mumbai. A property of Goldfinch Hotel from MRG Group, the multi-cuisine restaurant offers a spread of Indian, Chinese and Mediterranean food. Derived from the Tulu dialect widely spoken in South Karnataka, ‘Banjara’ literally means ‘a satiated stomach’. True to its name the upscale fine dining restaurant offers an array of traditionally cooked Indian dishes with particular emphasis on flavour along with a selection of beverages, making it one of the finest haunts for the food connoisseurs. One of its first kind culinary, the menu comprises of specialties like Matka Biryani, Crab Malvani Masala, Chicken Pesto Salads, Irish Money Boxteys to name a few. The place’s elegant décor with soft lighting and ambience coupled with the hospitality of Goldfinch, brings the classic fine dining experience back to life.

