Anise, Courtyard by Marriott Agra

Anise is a recently launched fine dining venue at Courtyard by Marriott, Agra. The specialty restaurant offers a selection of authentic Awadhi and Northwest frontier dishes – Kebabs, curries, Biryanis and more. Apart from the regular menu, Table d’Hôte menu offers a multi-course meal with select choices. The open air dining facility is located on the ground floor of the hotel. Four Mashals hang from the top of the entry gate of the restaurant, alongside water fountains at the entrance and fire bodies.

