Trendtrackers to trendsetters

The increasing popularity of haute cuisine has had an economic impact on the industry related services such as hospitality and tourism and led the sociologists to include culinary services within the creative and culture industries. It has affected the food industry and services related with value addition or innovative restoration. Likewise, the bakery and patisserie industry is one of the fastest growing segments within food growing at 20-25 per cent CAGR and much can be credited to Indianisation of the said segment.

The baking industry, in all developed countries consists of four segments: retail, wholesale, instore and food service. Wholesale bakeries are the backbone of this industry. A retail bakery is a low-volume facility, where a variety of baked goods are produced and sold to consumers from the same location. Many retail bakeries are now offering whole-grain and multigrain breads, but flavour continues to be a priority among retail bakery consumers.

Puratos Group, through its Taste Tomorrow survey, have inferred that the basic trends in bakery and patisserie product innovation are related to Health v/s Pleasure, Capitalise on the classic and Meal Mobility where all of them largely relate to changes in the social habits, increased working hours for women, changing household structures. Puratos has always tried to stay abreast with these trends and have been pioneers in implementing them in their business ecosystem. True to their tagline ‘Reliable Partners in innovation’, Puratos makes sure their customers are well aware and updated on the current whereabouts about the bakery and patisserie markets, analysing the pros and cons of the changes that occur, and always have a learning to educate their customers to be future-ready.

Actually, health trend is a relevant drive for innovation in the Bakery and Patisserie industry. Consumers perceive many bakery products as healthy and these that are seen as indulgent, such as cakes and pastries, are often successful when given ‘low and light’ features – thus allowing for ‘guilt-free indulgence’. According to a survey conducted by Puratos, in comparison to the average, Indians are way more willing to pay more for packaged bread with nutritional benefits, especially whole grains. Upon that, the importance of grains and fiber in the product remains an important nutritional component in bread. Consumers consulted nutritional labels to know about the content of fat or cholesterol in the product. Amount of sugar was generally read by diabetics.

The bakery and patisserie consumer today is becoming extensively health conscious and that is having a direct impact on the variety and variations of products that now exist and are fast upcoming. Consumers are willing to go the extra mile and pay that premium for health attributes such as all natural, organic foods, whole grain, high fibre and are now looking for more cleaner labels. Keeping this in mind, Puratos has invested in developing products that caters to this ‘Health v/s Pleasure’ trend with their Puravita range of products which include the multigrain, whole wheat and high fibre variants. Puratos, with its Puravita range endeavours to help its health conscious end consumers by manufacturing products which are low on sugar, use less salt, use around 12 different grains and high on fibre content.

Another major trend that has been around in a while is that of the classic and vintage tasting products. The average Indian consumers specifically are more inclined towards products that remind them of their childhood, or products that have originated internationally. Thus, innovating should mainly be empowering consumers to be in control of their classics, of the things that they already know and appreciate and allow for the development of products that combine the traditional and the new – it’s at this intersection that novelty is created. Puratos’ range of products including the New York styled Deli Cheese, the French Macarons, the Italian sourdough O-tentic Durum etc. consumers have access to a much more varied offer as local food products can reach global markets. A research done by Puratos shows that people will increasingly be attracted by other cities’ ‘local specialities’ in search of something unique and exclusive. Take local specialities like New York bagels, Bombay naan or the French macarons. These examples link the city of origin to the product. This reference can be understood as a guarantee for tradition, quality and know-how. So the use of city brands can be seen as an important trend that responds to the consumer’s desire for ‘a feeling of exclusivity and quality’. Especially in Asia where heritage and tradition are highly valued, there is a clear interest in the concept of city-branded products because it’s seen as a symbol and a guarantee for tradition and quality coming from other food cultures. And since Asian consumers are so sensitive to quality, this concept is all the more appreciated.

When asked if food will also become more convenient, 59 per cent of Indian consumers indeed expect more ready-made food which can be had on the go. The opportunity from this trend is obvious: circumstances for product and service innovation based on meal mobility are generally favourable but can, differ according to the axis ‘mature-emerging countries’. We observe that the more established the network and culture of bread, pastry, patisserie & chocolate, the less open countries are to mobility concepts. In Asia, where mobility concepts are highly appreciated, we see that the Asian consumer is naturally open to other ways of consuming and buying. Product ranges including the Tegral Brownie and Tegral Donut serve the purpose of being the perfect tiffin companion asserting the meal mobility trend.

On one hand innovation in haute cuisine restoration drives demands for innovation in complementary food such as bread, bakery and pastry. Innovative chefs are demanding new products and processes capable of satisfying consumer demands for healthy diets and functional properties in the bread, bakery and pastry products complementary in restoration services. On the other hand we are experiencing that science and technology play a relevant and increasing role in finding acceptable solutions for meeting these consumer and chef demands. It appears that innovation in restoration services has a systemic character that influences and drives innovation in all the involved agents.