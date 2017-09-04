The perfect slice

Puratos’ Goal bread improver is the product of local research and world class knowledge, adapted to India’s unique conditions

Health practitioners tell us that breakfast is the most important meal of all and the one go-to for most families is the ultimate comfort food – bread. It is nowadays not only a breakfast constant but an everyday all day choice for millions across the country and also across the globe.

Its soft pillowy crumb, transforms from plain to a complete meal with just a few additions, the sheer comfort of carry makes it a wholesome meal. Catering to a number of tastes from sweet to savoury to somewhere in between, the humble sandwich is the answer to many mother’s early morning prayers.

With mothers across the world becoming more careful about what they are feeding their children, it then rests on us to make the bread healthier, tastier, while making it long lasting.

Puratos boasts of a range of improvers that are designed to get the best out of the baked products that they are incorporated in. All Puratos’ improvers are and always have been bromate free, making them a healthy addition to the bread. Customers who choose Puratos know that these products adhere to the toughest international standards, making them a safe option.

Puratos’ Goal bread improver is the product of local research and world class knowledge, adapted to India’s unique conditions.

Goal is a winner every time, rising to the occasion. Taking into account the vagaries of the varieties of flour available, the different weather conditions that prevail across India and customising world class expertise to produce an improver that will work within the set of challenges is Goal.

This bromate free improver helps improve the oven spring of the loaf, making it softer, whiter and bigger to look at, giving each bread consumer a bigger slice to bite into.

The resulting bread a better, long lasting with better taste and a larger appearance. To make the customer get more out of each loaf, to get bigger and better loaves. To provide the consumer with a bread that stays fresh longer, tastes better and provide more satisfaction in every bite.

Add the versatile Tigris Power to your baked goods, specially designed to shine, improve the texture of the bread with prolonged freshness and better softness. With easy use across all bread categories, the Tigris Power adds that muscle where you need it most – giving the bread greater volume, with improved taste, easily appealing to the consumer with its closer crumb.

The S500 improver is that hard working and multi-tasking improver that works across the board. Made for easy use, the S500 is perhaps your one stop solution to getting and serving better bread. This high quality bread improver makes the bread softer, its crumb better and much tastier. Improving the shelf life of the bread is one of the basic yet invaluable traits of the S500.

The typical well-loved Indian snack, the Khari deserves its own improver. So, knowing how India loves its puff pastry whether in Khari or as a puff with stuffing inside, it was only right that Puratos put their heads together and make an improver that helps make the perfect puff pastry.

Achieving that perfection is so much easier when using Puratos’ S 500 Puff Improver. This specially designed improver helps to make the puff crisper, crunchier, and with a lot more volume, making it look and feel better in the mouth! Its improved nutritional profile is just a quiet bonus, one to definitely boast about!

The French croissant is probably an all-time favorite today. Its golden buttery goodness is perhaps where the S500 Puff shines the most, showing that it is not only in Indian products the the S500 Puff shines, it is versatile, and truly international as well.

Whether consumers are looking to eat old local favourites, or new age international favourites, the bread is a convenience here to stay. As more and more consumers are looking into what actually goes into their food, it becomes the duty of people making the food to also pay close attention to how and what they are choosing to improve their offerings.

Always one to keep to international food safety standards, Puratos has kept a close eye on what it has offered its customers. Because health and wealth go hand in hand.

Making international grade improvers has always stood Puratos in good stead, keeping current consumers and future generations of consumers in mind, Puratos believes in working with local communities to improved health for all.

And where better to actually bring that to the fore, than in the improver, which is not seen, but works unseen to improve the basic building blocks on which the bread rises. Improving bread,loaf by loaf, Puratos improvers are the last word in producing tasty, voluminous bread which are also long lasting.